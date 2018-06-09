Twins call up Cave, send down Duffey

The Minnesota Twins fortified their bench Saturday, recalling outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester. To make room on the roster, Minnesota sent reliever Tyler Duffey to to the Red Wings.

Cave made his major-league debut in May with the Twins and homered in his first game. With Rochester, Cave was hitting .280 with eight doubles, one triple, five home runs and 25 RBI.

Duffey appeared in four games for the Twins and pitched six scoreless innings with three hits allowed, no walks and four strikeouts.