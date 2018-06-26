The Minnesota Twins recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday to fill the roster spot vacated by Ryan LaMarre, who was sent to the Red Wings on Sunday.

This will be the third stint with the Twins this season for Cave, who was acquired this past offseason in a trade with the New York Yankees. In seven games for Minnesota in 2018, Cave is 4-for-19 (.211) with a double, two home runs, a stolen base and five RBI.

With Rochester, is Cave hitting .265 with nine doubles, one triple, five home runs and 27 RBI.

Minnesota opens a three-game road trip against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.