Twins’ Jack Morris inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Jack Morris has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Morris, now 63, pitched 18 seasons for the Tigers, Twins, Blue Jays and Indians, and played on four World Series champions. In the 1980s, he led all pitchers with 2,444.2 innings pitched and 162 wins and topped all AL pitchers in strikeouts with 1,629.

Among those he thanked were his late parents and the late Sparky Anderson, who managed the Tigers to the 1984 World Series championship.

“I know Sparky Anderson is with us today,” Morris said. “He taught me so many things. He taught me to fight through adversity.”

The crowning achievement of Morris’ career was his 1-0 complete-game victory in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series while pitching for his hometown Twins against the Braves. Minnesota manager Tom Kelly wanted to take him out after nine innings and the 36-year-old Morris convinced him not to.

Morris also thanked Kelly for that decision.