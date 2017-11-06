Jack Morris makes Hall of Fame’s Modern Baseball Era ballot

Jack Morris is getting a second chance at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced Monday that Morris is one of nine players — and one executive — who will be included on this year’s Modern Baseball Era ballot.

Morris joins Don Mattingly, Luis Tiant, Alan Trammell, Steve Garvey and former MLB Players Association executive Marin Miller.

The list will be voted on by a 16-person committee, with 12 votes required for selection.

The results will be announced Dec. 10, at baseball’s winter meetings.

The Modern Baseball Era — as defined by the Baseball Hall of Fame — includes players whose greatest contributions to the game occurred between 1970 and 1987.

Morris’ Hall of Fame journey has been well-documented.

The former Twins pitcher was on the ballot from 2004-2014 but never quite had the votes, peaking at 67.7 percent in 2013.

Morris spent the 1991 season with the Twins, pitching 10 shutout innings in Game 7 of the World Series, a performance that earned him World Series MVP honors.

A five-time All-Star and four-time World Series winner, Morris led the league in wins in 1981 and 1982, and led the American League in strikeouts in 1983.

Morris has a career record of 254-186 with a 3.90 ERA.

He spent the bulk of his career with the Detroit Tigers, and also spent time with the Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians.