Twins’ Hughes allows two homers in loss to Toronto

Kevin Pillar and Yangervis Solarte homered for the first time and Russell Martin added a three-run shot to help Toronto beat the Twins 13-8.

Pillar and Solarte both went deep off Minnesota starter Phil Hughes, who pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and a walk in his second start.

Aaron Sanchez pitched three shutout innings and allowed one hit while striking out two in his second start for the Blue Jays.

Twins outfielder Ryan LaMarre and third baseman Taylor Featherston each recorded three RBI off a pair of hits.