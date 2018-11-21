Twins hire Evers, finalize coaching staff under Baldelli
FOX Sports North
The Minnesota Twins put the finishing touches on their coaching staff for the upcoming 2019 season, hiring Bill Evers as major league coach.
More Twins coverage
Evers, who has also coached with Tampa Bay, the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, will also assist with catching instruction at the major league level.
Check out the Twins coaching staff for next summer below.
2019 Minnesota Twins Coaching Staff:
Manager – Rocco Baldelli
Bench Coach – Derek Shelton
Pitching Coach – Wes Johnson
Hitting Coach – James Rowson
Third Base Coach / Infield – Tony Diaz
First Base Coach / Outfield – Tommy Watkins
Major League Coach / Catching – Bill Evers
Assistant Pitching Coach / Advance Process – Jeremy Hefner
Assistant Hitting Coach – Rudy Hernandez