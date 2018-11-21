Twins hire Evers, finalize coaching staff under Baldelli

The Minnesota Twins put the finishing touches on their coaching staff for the upcoming 2019 season, hiring Bill Evers as major league coach.

Evers, who has also coached with Tampa Bay, the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, will also assist with catching instruction at the major league level.

Check out the Twins coaching staff for next summer below.

2019 Minnesota Twins Coaching Staff:

Manager – Rocco Baldelli

Bench Coach – Derek Shelton

Pitching Coach – Wes Johnson

Hitting Coach – James Rowson

Third Base Coach / Infield – Tony Diaz

First Base Coach / Outfield – Tommy Watkins

Major League Coach / Catching – Bill Evers

Assistant Pitching Coach / Advance Process – Jeremy Hefner

Assistant Hitting Coach – Rudy Hernandez