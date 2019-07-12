Minnesota Twins TV ratings up 41% year-over-year

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Twins on Friday announced a 41% increase in television ratings for the first half of the 2019 season, drawing the third highest viewership of all MLB teams with a 6.12 average household rating. Year-over-year, the team has seen the second-highest increase in ratings in all of MLB.

The Twins vs. Brewers series in May was the highest-rated Twins series on FOX Sports North in years, with over 186,000 Twin Cities households tuned in. The series recorded two of the top ratings for the first half of the season.

“We are very encouraged not only by the performance on the field, but also the upward trend in ratings,” Mike Dimond, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports North said in a statement. “We expect both to continue into the second half of the season.”

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, 17,280 households represent one rating point, indicating that more than 105,000 households tuned in to watch the Twins on a nightly basis.

The Minnesota Twins return from the All Star Break on Friday with a series in Cleveland. FOX Sports North’s coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.

