FOX Sports North announces ‘Operation Home Base’ Twins broadcast

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, Friday announced details for Operation Home Base, a commercial-free Twins telecast on Sunday, July 7. The broadcast event is designed to showcase the Twins’ Armed Forces Appreciation game and pay tribute to the men and women who serve our country. Presented by Great Clips, it will also recognize Minnesota organizations that support active military members, veterans and their families.

The Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers game will be broadcast by Armed Forces Network. It will provide Minnesota National Guard members from St. Paul’s 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, currently stationed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, the opportunity to be involved in the special day. FOX Sports North will have “shout outs” and live interviews with some of the Minnesotans stationed at Camp Arifjan and show game reactions from a Twins viewing party happening at the base.

With no commercials incorporated into the July 7 telecast, the regional sports network will highlight the many tributes happening at Target Field. Viewers will experience the national anthem, flag raising and “Black Daggers” parachute drop (weather pending), as well as the Twins’ special pregame ceremonies celebrating military members past, present and future. The network will broadcast “God Bless America” as well as the second inning tribute to “Families of the Fallen.”

Television viewers will notice patriotic graphics and military photos incorporated throughout the broadcast and hear military messages of thanks from Twins players and other Minnesota athletes. Special features will include:

Byron Buxton and Brother: Felton Buxton III, the brother of the Minnesota Twins’ center fielder, is currently in the Navy. Learn about their relationship and Byron’s commitment to supporting military initiatives.

World War II vet Don Halverson: The Minnesota native will take part in the Twins’ on-field ceremony recognizing veterans who served in World War II.

Reuniting After War: The Minnesota organization strives to reunite the brave men and women who served together and provide an opportunity for veterans to reconnect, including footage from an emotional June reunion.

G.I. Joe food truck: This Twin Cities food truck is more than just hot dogs and burgers. Owner and operator Tom Heinrich is a veteran and uses his truck to raise awareness for those who serve our country.

United Heroes League: This feature will give an exclusive look at a Minnesota nonprofit that provides free sports equipment, game tickets, grants and camps to military families across the U.S. and Canada.

Operation Home Base coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Anthony LaPanta will anchor the Twins Live set from Target Field alongside analyst Glen Perkins. Dick Bremer and Tim Laudner with Marney Gellner and Audra Martin will be reporting.