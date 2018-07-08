WATCH: Flyover at Target Field on Armed Forces Appreciation Day
The Minnesota Twins hosted the 15th annual Armed Forces Appreciation Day on Sunday at Target Field, an afternoon dedicated to thanking veterans and active service members for their sacrifices.
Check out our live stream of the flyover from a Black Hawk helicopter!
And here’s the view of the national anthem and flyover from the field:
There’s nothing like the national anthem on Armed Forces Appreciation Day.
Check out our live stream from a Black Hawk helicopter during the flyover! https://t.co/Oxz0bHOikr pic.twitter.com/G1d3PrwuBR
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) July 8, 2018