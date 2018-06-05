Twins select Oregon State OF Larnach with 20th pick in MLB draft
The Minnesota Twins selected Oregon State outfielder Trevor Larnach with the 20th pick in the MLB draft on Monday night.
A junior, Larnach is hitting .327 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 58 games for Oregon State this season. The 21-year-old is a native of Pleasant Hill, Calif., and went 4-for-10 at the Corvallis Regional, helping the No. 3 Beavers advance to the super regional, where they’ll take on Minnesota in a best-of-three series.
The 20th pick carries a slot value of $3.12 million. Larnach was a 40th-round selection of the San Diego Padres in 2015, but declined to sign.
The Twins hadn’t used their first pick on a college outfielder since 1969.
In the second round, Minnesota selected catcher Ryan Jeffers out of UNC-Wilmington. Jeffers, who is 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, hit .327 (69-for-211) with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 RBI in 60 games as a junior in 2018. In three seasons with the Seahawks he hit .327 (138-for-422) with 44 doubles, 27 home runs and 96 RBI in 125 games.