The Minnesota Twins selected Oregon State outfielder Trevor Larnach with the 20th pick in the MLB draft on Monday night.

A junior, Larnach is hitting .327 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 58 games for Oregon State this season. The 21-year-old is a native of Pleasant Hill, Calif., and went 4-for-10 at the Corvallis Regional, helping the No. 3 Beavers advance to the super regional, where they’ll take on Minnesota in a best-of-three series.

The 20th pick carries a slot value of $3.12 million. Larnach was a 40th-round selection of the San Diego Padres in 2015, but declined to sign.

The Twins hadn’t used their first pick on a college outfielder since 1969.

In the second round, Minnesota selected catcher Ryan Jeffers out of UNC-Wilmington. Jeffers, who is 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, hit .327 (69-for-211) with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 RBI in 60 games as a junior in 2018. In three seasons with the Seahawks he hit .327 (138-for-422) with 44 doubles, 27 home runs and 96 RBI in 125 games.