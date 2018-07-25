Santana reinstated from 60-day DL, will start Wednesday for Twins

It took almost six months of grinding recovery and plenty of patience, but starting pitcher Ervin Santana is set to return to the Minnesota Twins‘ starting rotation.

Santana will toe the rubber Wednesday night when the Twins attempt to complete a three-game sweep in Toronto.

Santana, who has missed the entire season while recovering from surgery on his right middle finger he underwent in February, was originally slotted to make his return in May but suffered several setbacks.

He started seven games during his rehab assignment — three at Single-A and two apiece at Double-A and Triple-A — and recorded a 3.09 ERA, 22 strikeouts and five walks over 29 innings of work.

The 35-year-old will try to recreate his career year in 2017 when he posted a 16-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 1.126 WHIP in 211 1/3 innings. Santana was named to his second career All-Star game last summer, and he finished the season as Major League Baseball’s leader with five complete games and three shutouts.

To make room on the roster for Santana, the Twins designated infielder Taylor Motter for release or assignment. Motter has appeared in 17 games for the Twins this season after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on May 28.