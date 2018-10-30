Just a few days after making a splash with the hiring of young manager Rocco Baldelli, the Minnesota Twins are making more moves.

Minnesota declined its team option on starting pitcher ­Ervin Santana‘s contract and bought out first baseman Logan Morrison’s player option, the Twins announced Tuesday, allowing them to hit the free-agent market.

Santana signed a four-year, $54 million contract in 2014, while Morrison signed an incentive-laden one-year deal in February that could have been worth up to $16.5 million over two years.

Santana’s contract had a $14 million team option for 2019, while Morrison’s had an $8 million player option.

Both players will be bought out for $1 million.

Originally expected to be the Twins’ ace in 2018, Santana made just five starts after undergoing offseason finger surgery.

Santana struggled, finishing with an 8.02 ERA and a 1.622 WHIP in 24 2/3 innings.

Morrison was expected to add some additional pop to the Twins’ lineup after breaking out in 2017, when he hit .246/.353/.516 with 38 home runs.

He came crashing back to earth in Minnesota, hitting .186/.276/.368 with just 15 home runs.