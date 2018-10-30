Twins decline Santana’s contract option, buy out Morrison
Just a few days after making a splash with the hiring of young manager Rocco Baldelli, the Minnesota Twins are making more moves.
More Twins coverage
Minnesota declined its team option on starting pitcher Ervin Santana‘s contract and bought out first baseman Logan Morrison’s player option, the Twins announced Tuesday, allowing them to hit the free-agent market.
Santana signed a four-year, $54 million contract in 2014, while Morrison signed an incentive-laden one-year deal in February that could have been worth up to $16.5 million over two years.
Santana’s contract had a $14 million team option for 2019, while Morrison’s had an $8 million player option.
Both players will be bought out for $1 million.
Originally expected to be the Twins’ ace in 2018, Santana made just five starts after undergoing offseason finger surgery.
Santana struggled, finishing with an 8.02 ERA and a 1.622 WHIP in 24 2/3 innings.
Morrison was expected to add some additional pop to the Twins’ lineup after breaking out in 2017, when he hit .246/.353/.516 with 38 home runs.
He came crashing back to earth in Minnesota, hitting .186/.276/.368 with just 15 home runs.