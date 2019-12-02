Infielder Ehire Adrianza signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins on Monday, avoiding salary arbitration.

Adrianza, 30, appeared in 24 games at third base, 24 at shortstop and 20 at first base last season, while also logging time at second.

He also played all three outfield positions, even pitching during a loss to the New York Mets on July 17.

Adrianza hit a career-high .272 with a career-best .349 on-base percentage in 236 plate appearances last season. He last played during the regular season on Sept. 12 before suffering an oblique injury, but made the Twins’ roster for the ALDS.