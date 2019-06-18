The Minnesota Twins placed versatile infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list Tuesday retroactive to June 17 with abdominal issues.

Fellow infielder Luis Arraez is rejoining the Twins in his place.

Adrianza has appeared in 43 games for the Twins this season and is hitting .271 with four home runs.

Arraez made his MLB debut May 18, hitting .375 in 10 games before being sent down to Triple-A. The 22-year-old started the season in Double-A, and is hitting .344 with 10 doubles in a combined 54 minor-league games.