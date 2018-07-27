The Minnesota Twins traded Eduardo Escobar on Friday, sending the infielder to Arizona in exchange for three prospects — right-handed pitcher Jhoan Duran and outfielders Ernie de la Trinidad and Gabriel Maciel.

Escobar was amidst a career year this summer, slashing .274/.338/.514 while leading baseball with 37 doubles in 97 games. He’ll join a Diamondbacks club that is 1.5 games out of first place in the National League West and a half-game out of the NL’s second wild card spot.

Escobar will be a free agent after the 2018 season.

Duran is a 20-year-old in his fourth full season of professional baseball and is listed as Arizona’s No. 19 prospect by MLB.com. In 15 starts for Single-A Kane County this season, he’s registered a 5-4 record, 4.73 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 64 2/3 innings of work while fanning 71 hitters and walking 28.

MLB.com ranks Maciel as the Diamondbacks’ No. 11 prospect. The 19-year-old outfielder owns a .287/.362/.333 slash line with 10 doubles, one homer and 16 RBI in 68 games for Kane County this season.

As Maciel’s partner in the Kane County Cougars outfield, de la Trinidad is hitting .306/.396/.468 this season with 13 doubles, eight homers and 56 RBI in 91 games. He was a 17th-round pick by the Diamondbacks in 2017.

Escobar, who was acquired by the Twins in a 2012 trade, will have to make Arizona his new home after seven years in Minnesota. But there’s a silver lining — Scottsdale, Ari., has a Fogo de Chao.

#FogoPower lives on.