For the first time in his eight-year career, Minnesota Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar has been recognized as the American League Player of the Week.

In seven games (28 plate appearances), Escobar tallied nine extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple and two homers) as well as eight RBI, two walks and a .462/.500/1.000 slash line.

Escobar has taken the reins as Minnesota’s starting shortstop, a position previously reserved for youngster Jorge Polanco before the 24-year-old was suspended for 80 games in March.

Fast forward three months, and Polanco’s replacement leads Major League Baseball with 26 doubles in 59 games. On the season, Escobar leads the Twins with a .568 slugging percentage and ranks second on the team in hits (66), home runs (12), RBI (39) and batting average (.288).

After raking in the weekly honor, Escobar’s first career All-Star nod might not be too far behind.