Twins’ Rosario ranks fourth in AL ‘Final Vote’

If the Minnesota Twins are going to send two players to the 2018 MLB All-Star game, there’s still a bit of work to do.

On Tuesday afternoon, MLB Communications reported Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario ranks fourth in the American League “Final Vote,” a competition between five players for the final spot on the AL All-Star roster.

Seattle’s Jean Segura, Boston’s Andrew Benintendi and New York’s Giancarlo Stanton have acquired more votes than Rosario, although the totals were not released. The voting began Sunday night and concludes Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Rosario would join Twins right-handed pitcher Jose Berrios in the nation’s capital for the midsummer classic.

1B Jesús Aguilar of the @Brewers and SS @Jeansegura02 of the @Mariners are your current leaders of the 2018 @CampingWorld All-Star #FinalVote. Voting ends on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Vote now at https://t.co/B3DJWKS3f0 pic.twitter.com/X9H9zgIXK3 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 10, 2018

Rosario has been the Twins’ most consistent hitter in 2018. He leads the club in hits (105), homers (18), RBI (54), batting average (.300) and slugging percentage (.531).

Fans can vote for Rosario by following this link.