Rosario, Twins to make one last trip to Globe Life Park

When the Minnesota Twins take the field Thursday night in Arlington, Texas, it’ll mark their final trip to Globe Life Park.

Formerly known as The Ballpark in Arlington and Ameriquest Field, Globe Life Park is closing after this season because the Rangers’ new home, Globe Life Field, is being constructed less than a mile away and will open in 2020.

Minnesota might not miss Globe Life Park — the Twins logged a 53-65 record there since it opened in 1994 — but one of its sluggers might.

Outfielder Eddie Rosario is one of two active players to notch a batting average better than .400 at the Rangers’ home field (minimum 30 plate appearances). Rosario has collected 18 hits in 44 PA there, good for a .409 batting average. Only Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani ranks higher than Rosario with a .412 average (14 hits in 37 PA).

Regardless of the ballpark, Rosario has been one of the Twins’ most consistent hitters all season. Through 101 games, the 27-year-old has tallied a .286/.311/.525 slash line and has already posted a career best with 79 RBI. Rosario is one home run away from tying his career high of 27 dingers, set back in 2017.

Rosario’s 27th moonshot is well within reach this weekend. The Twins mashed five homers (including four in one game) during their three-game set against Texas before the All-Star break, a series Rosario was forced to miss due to injury.

NOTABLE

— Since 2017, the Twins are 8-8 against Texas. Minnesota has allowed 6.1 runs per contest and 27 home runs in those 16 games.

— Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda, who was reinstated from the injured list Thursday, will get the starting nod in the series opener. Before July 1, Pineda logged a 4.78 ERA and .264 opponent batting average. But since then, Pineda has a 2-1 record, 2.37 ERA and has allowed just .89 homers per nine innings.

— Texas owns a 17-9 record against the AL Central this season. However, the Rangers are 4-6 against Cleveland and Minnesota and 13-3 against bottom-feeders Kansas City, Chicago and Detroit.

— The Twins lead all of baseball with 233 home runs, so it’s no surprise they rank second in MLB with an average fly ball distance of 330.5 feet. The Rangers are first with a 331-foot average.

— Danny Santana, who spent 2014-17 in Minnesota, has a .528 batting average in hitters’ counts (2-0, 3-0, 3-1, 1-0), which ranks second in baseball.

— Right-handed hitters are batting .371 against Rangers right-hander Pedro Payano, who will start his fourth career game Thursday night. Left-handed batters, however, own just a .206 BA against the rookie.

Statistics courtesy Sportradar, baseball-reference.com