The Minnesota Twins placed left fielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list Friday retroactive to June 27 and activated utility infielder Ehire Adrianza.

Rosario sprained his left ankle Wednesday after rounding first base during the third inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rosario is hitting .282/.312/.529 on the season and leads the Twins with 20 home runs. He advanced to the “Starters Election” portion of the recent All-Star voting but finished sixth amongst outfielders with 8.9% of the vote.

All-Star reserves will be announced Sunday.

Adrianza returns after missing 10 games with an abdominal issue and has split time between third base and shortstop this season while hitting .271/.370/.402 with four home runs.

The Twins also made a change to their bullpen after using 10 pitchers in an 18-inning loss to the Rays on Thursday.

Minnesota recalled left-handed pitcher Lewis Thorpe and optioned right-hander Zack Littell to Triple-A. Thorpe, who will be making his MLB debut, has a 5.71 ERA in 14 starts for the Red Wings this season. Littell pitched the 11th inning Thursday, issuing two walks.