MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have hired Derek Shelton as their bench coach.

The Twins announced the move Monday. Shelton was Toronto’s quality control coach this year. The 47-year-old will be going into his 14th season as a coach in some capacity at the major league level. He previously served as Tampa Bay’s hitting coach from 2010-16 and Cleveland’s hitting coach from 2005-09.

Shelton began his coaching career in the New York Yankees organization in 1997 and held various coaching positions in their minor league system. He played two minor league seasons in the Yankees system from 1992-93 before elbow surgery ended his career.

With the Twins, he’ll replace Joe Vavra, who left after 16 seasons with the organization to join former Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire in Detroit. Vavra was bench coach for the Twins for the last three years.

The Twins also made two roster moves Monday, taking backup catcher Chris Gimenez and relief pitcher Ryan O’Rourke off the 40-man roster. The 34-year-old Gimenez batted .220 in 77 games this season. O’Rourke was on the DL all year following Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.