Falvey: Twins have had ‘a few’ players test positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Twins have had “a few” players in their organization recently test positive for COVID-19.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Thursday that each player was “doing well” in self-isolation at home. None of the positive tests came from players currently in Minnesota or in Fort Myers, Florida, where the team’s spring training headquarters are. Falvey declined to specify the exact number or whether the players were major leaguers or minor leaguers. Prior to the recent positive tests, Falvey said, the Twins had no known cases among players or staff.

Major league camps are set to reopen next week, mostly at home stadiums.