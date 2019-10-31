With the offseason now officially upon us with the end of the World Series, Major League Baseball teams can now turn their attention to the 2020 season.

Minnesota has only three signed players for next season. But don’t worry, there’s a number of players due for arbitration and even more in pre-arbitration (with the latter, the Twins can just renew their contracts for another year unless they wish to engage in long-term deal discussions).

The Twins have 10 players up for arbitration — they now face a decision on whether to non-tender any of them, making that player(s) a free agent.

Seven of those 10 arbitration-eligible players made over $1 million last season and three – C.J. Cron, Sam Dyson and Eddie Rosario – were all over $4 million. Throw in players like Miguel Sano ($2.65 million), Taylor Rogers ($1.525 million) and Jose Berrios ($620,000 and perhaps due for a big raise) and Minnesota has some payroll decisions to make.

In addition, Minnesota has six players who are scheduled to be free agents, including 3/5 of its starting rotation at one point this season.

Here’s a rundown of the Twins’ contract situations this offseason, with salary numbers included (information from Cot’s Baseball Contracts and baseball-reference.com).

Signed

UT Marwin Gonzalez — $9 million for 2020

OF Max Kepler – Signed through 2023 ($6.25 million in 2020, $6.5 million in 2021, $6.75 million in 2022, $8.5 million in 2023 and $10 million team option with $1 million buyout).

SS Jorge Polanco – Signed through 2023 ($3,958,333 in 2020, $3,958,333 in 2021, $4,333,333 in 2021, $5 million in 2022, $7.5 million in 2023, $10.5 team option with $1 million buyout in 2024, $12 million team option in 2025 with $750,000 buyout).

DH Nelson Cruz — $12 million team option and $300,000 million buyout

Options

SP Martin Perez — $7.5 million team option and $500,000 buyout

Free agents (2019 salary)

C Jason Castro ($8 million)

SP Kyle Gibson ($8.125 million)

SP Jake Odorizzi ($9.5 million)

SP Michael Pineda ($8 million)

RP Sergio Romo ($2.5 million)

2B Jonathan Schoop ($7.5 million)

Arbitration eligible (2019 salary)

UT Ehire Adrianza ($1.3 million; eligible for free agency in 2021)

SP Jose Berrios ($620,000; eligible for free agency in 2023)

OF Byron Buxton ($1.75 million; eligible for free agency in 2023)

1B C.J. Cron ($4.8 million; eligible for free agency in 2021)

RP Sam Dyson ($5 million; eligible for free agency in 2021)

RP Trevor May ($900,000; eligible for free agency in 2021)

RP Taylor Rogers ($1.525 million; eligible for free agency in 2023)

OF Eddie Rosario ($4.19 million; eligible for free agency in 2022)

3B Miguel Sano ($2.65 million; eligible for free agency in 2022)

IF Ronald Torreyes ($800,000; eligible for free agency in 2023)

Pre-arbitration (2019 salary)

C/3B Willians Astudillo ($560,000)

OF Jake Cave ($572,500)

C Mitch Garver ($575,000)

RP Trevor Hildenberger ($572,500)

RP Gabriel Moya ($560,000)

RP Ryne Harper ($555,000)