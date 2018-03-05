Twins come up short against Phillies 4-3

Down 4-0 in the eighth inning, the Minnesota Twins rallied for two runs and added another in the ninth, but their comeback effort fell just short in the 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training.

Kyle Gibson took the loss after allowing one run in three innings of work, and Aaron Slegers yielded two earned runs to Philadelphia on three hits.

Prospect Fernando Romero whiffed all three hitters he faced in the seventh inning. He owns a 0.00 ERA in five innings this spring.

Twins infielder Gregorio Petit tallied two RBI in the final two innings.