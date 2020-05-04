FOX Sports North announces additional ‘Twins Classics’ broadcasts for month of May
FOX Sports North, the television home of the Minnesota Twins, announced Monday plans to televise 16 additional “Twins Classic” games throughout the month of May. Over the next few weeks, the network will replay a variety of memorable Twins games from 1965 to 2018, including 1987 ALCS and World Series games.
Tonight, in advance of a memorable Game 163 “Twins Classic” on FOX Sports North, the network will televise an exclusive Zoom-style interview with former Twins players Michael Cuddyer, Carlos Gomez, Joe Nathan and Nick Punto. The former teammates discuss their memories from Game 163 in 2009 and reminisce about their time together as Twins players. The episode of “Unscripted” airs at 6:30pm.
On Friday, May 8 at 6:30pm., FOX Sports North will debut “Unscripted: Twins 2002 ALDS” featuring conversation with select members of the 2002 Twins club, including Torii Hunter, LaTroy Hawkins, Doug Mientkiewicz and A.J. Pierzynski. The episode also airs May 11 at 6:30 p.m., before a full game broadcast of 2002 ALDS Game 5 at 7 p.m.
May Broadcast Schedule:
|Day
|Game
|Time
|Program
|Original Air Date
|Game
|Monday
|May 4
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/6/09
|Game 163 between Twins and Tigers
|Tuesday
|May 5
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|7/10/15
|Dozier walk-off home run caps 7-run 9th inning rally
|Thursday
|May 7
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|5/5/17
|Mauer first career walk-off HR
|Friday
|May 8
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|8/19/07
|Santana 17 K’s
|Monday
|May 11
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/6/02
|2002 ALDS Game 5 (Twins advance to ALCS)
|Tuesday
|May 12
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/7/87
|1987 ALCS Game 1
|Wednesday
|May 13
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/12/87
|1987 ALCS Game 5 (Advance to WS)
|Thursday
|May 14
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/17/87
|1987 World Series Game 1
|Friday
|May 15
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/18/87
|1987 World Series Game 2
|Monday
|May 18
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/24/87
|1987 World Series Game 6
|Tuesday
|May 19
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/25/87
|1987 World Series Game 7
|Thursday
|May 21
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|6/3/18
|Rosario caps 3 HR game with walk-off homer
|Friday
|May 22
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|6/19/07
|Santana Shutout (Bert had to shave head)
|Monday
|May 25
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|6/27/06
|Mauer 5 hit game (10-11 stretch)
|Wednesday
|May 27
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|9/12/18
|Odorizzi takes no-hitter into 8th
|Friday
|May 29
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/6/65
|1965 World Series Game 1
All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.
FOX Sports North reaches homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: Foxsportsnorth.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.
