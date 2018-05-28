Twins claim infielder Taylor Motter off waivers

The Minnesota Twins claimed infielder Taylor Motter off waivers, the team announced Monday.

Motter has appeared in eight games with Seattle this season and is hitting .267 (4-for-15) with one home run and two walks. Motter, who will report to Triple-A Rochester, owns a .197/.279/.367 slash line in 37 games with Triple-A Tacoma this year.

Originally drafted by Tampa Bay in 2011, Motter has played in 132 career MLB games, slashing .198/.269/.326 with 10 homers, 34 walks and 12 stolen bases.

Minnesota’s roster is now full at 40 players.