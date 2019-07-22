C.J. Cron is headed back to the injured list with inflammation in his right thumb.

The Minnesota Twins placed Cron on the 10-day IL on Monday (retroactive to Sunday, July 21).

Cron, who missed the Twins’ win over the Oakland A’s on Sunday, was activated from the IL last Tuesday after missing five games with the same injury.

The veteran first baseman is hitting .263/.320/.494 with a .814 OPS and 18 home runs in 83 games this season.

The Twins also recalled left-handed pitcher Lewis Thorpe and selected the contract of right-hander Cody Stashak, both of Triple-A Rochester.

Right-hander Zack Littell was optioned to Triple-A to clear up space on the 25-man roster.

Thorpe, 23, made his MLB debut June 30, starting in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox, and has a 5.02 ERA with a 1.316 WHIP in 17 appearances for Rochester this season.

Stashak, 25, was shined since jumping from Double-A to Triple-A in June. He has a 1.61 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP in 12 appearances and 22 1/3 innings for Rochester this season.