Twins activate Cron and Rosario, place Buxton on 7-day injured list

The “Bomba Squad” is getting two key contributors back into its lineup.

The Minnesota Twins have activated first baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Eddie Rosario, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Minnesota also placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the seven-day concussion injured list and designated reliever Mike Morin for assignment.

Through 75 games this season, Rosario has collected 20 homers, a team-high 60 RBI and a .282/.312/.529 slash line. He was in the mix for an All-Star selection before an ankle sprain sent him to the injured list June 28.

Also returning to the Twins, Cron has played 78 games and has posted a .266/.326/.495 slash line with 17 homers and 54 RBI. Cron was placed on the 10-day injured list for a thumb issue just two days before the All-Star break.

Buxton left Saturday’s game in Cleveland after slamming his head on the outfield grass while making a diving catch in the eighth inning of the Twins’ 6-2 win.

Morin has appeared in 23 games for the Twins and owns a 3.18 ERA and 4.4 K/9 in 22 2/3 innings.

The Twins open a two-game series with the New York Mets on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North. Rosario is scheduled to bat fourth and Cron fifth in the series opener.