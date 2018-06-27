CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox will go for their third win in a row when they host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago (27-51) is coming off a rain-soaked 8-4 victory over the Twins in the series opener Tuesday night. The game featured a long delay at the start but proved to be worthwhile for the White Sox, who tallied 12 hits and played error-free defense despite a sloppy surface.

Meanwhile, Minnesota (34-41) will look for a fresh start after losing for the fourth time in five games. The Twins are coming off a frustrating game in which they managed two extra-base hits — solo home runs by Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza — and made two errors in the field.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu will look to get on track after struggling through much of June. He is hitting .208 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games this month.

“It’s no secret that it has been a tough month for me for my offense,” Abreu said to The Athletic. “Probably the worst in my time here in the majors. …

“I’m just working hard. I’m just trying to get over it. We still have a few days left in this month, and maybe I can change how this month has gone for me.”

Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson (2-5, 3.25 ERA) will try to prevent that from happening. Gibson has been quietly effective this season despite his underwhelming record. The 30-year-old has limited opponents to two earned runs or fewer in each of his past five starts.

In 11 career starts against the White Sox, Gibson boasts a 6-2 record with a 2.42 ERA. He has walked 14 and struck out 65 in 74 1/3 innings. He has faced the team once this season, drawing a no-decision after allowing three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“We’re almost halfway through the season, and we’re not where we want to be,” Gibson said recently to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We’ve got a little bit of urgency here. We’ve got a lot of goals we want to hit. … We’re not far off.”

Abreu is 6-for-28 versus Gibson.

Opposite Gibson, the White Sox will turn to right-hander James Shields (2-9, 4.59 ERA) to make his 17th start of the season. The 36-year-old enjoyed a recent highlight as he pitched at least six innings in 11 consecutive outings, but that streak ended his last time out as he gave up eight runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.

Shields is 8-10 with a 4.54 ERA in 26 career starts against the Twins. He has walked 63 and struck out 119 in 158 2/3 innings. This season has proved to be a struggle for Shields against Minnesota as he has given up 10 runs in 12 2/3 innings for a 7.11 ERA.

The White Sox are 15-26 at home this season; The Twins are 14-21 on the road.