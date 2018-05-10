Byron Buxton is back.

The Minnesota Twins activated the speedy outfielder Thursday following a rehab assignment, reinstating Buxton from the 10-day disabled list.

Buxton is set to start Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 24-year-old outfielder has been on the shelf since April 12, when he was placed on the 10-day disabled list while suffering from migraines. Buxton then fouled a ball off of his left foot during a rehab assignment on April 22.

The Twins optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Triple-A, freeing up a space for Buxton on the 25-man roster. LaMarre is hitting .324/.395/.324 in 20 appearances for the Twins this season.