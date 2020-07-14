Twins’ Buxton ruled day-to-day with foot sprain

The Minnesota Twins received some positive news Tuesday afternoon.

Outfielder Byron Buxton, who was injured Monday night during a team practice at Target Field, is listed day-to-day with a sprain in his left foot.

The injury originally appeared to be much more serious than a sprain. While chasing down a fly ball in deep center field Monday, Buxton tripped, fell hard on the ground and later had to be carted off the field.

Byron Buxton was going back to catch a Nelson Cruz fly ball in deep center field and appeared to get his cleat stuck in the grass. He went down grabbing his leg/ankle. After several minutes, he was carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/KZjk6MZ8Jk — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) July 13, 2020

Injuries have plagued the first five years of Buxton’s career. The former No. 1 overall pick has played over 92 games in a single season just once since debuting in 2015. In 2018, Buxton was limited to 28 games due to migraines, a fractured toe and a sprained wrist. A shoulder injury forced Buxton to miss the final two months of the 2019 campaign.

Minnesota will likely be careful getting Buxton back on the field before its 2020 season begins with a clash against the Chicago White Sox on July 24.