Twins’ Buxton robs, hits homer in spring training

RAYS 3, TWINS (SS) 1

Byron Buxton had the only two hits for Minnesota’s split squad, including a solo home run, and he robbed Tampa Bay‘s C.J. Cron of a dinger in the fifth inning. Twins closer Fernando Rodney pitched the fourth inning and allowed one run on a hit and a walk. Ryan Yarbrough started for Tampa Bay and gave up one hit in two shutout innings. Rays infielder Matt Duffy was scratched because of back spasms.

TWINS (SS) 4, ASTROS 2

Jose Altuve went 3 for 3, George Springer had two hits and scored a run and Alex Bregman homered for Houston. Lance McCullers Jr. started for the Astros and allowed two hits with three strikeouts in two innings. Erick Aybar had two hits and scored a run for a Minnesota split squad.