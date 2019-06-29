Twins activate Buxton, Gonzalez from injured list

Struck recently what has seemed like a wave of injuries, the Minnesota Twins got a little healthier Saturday.

The Twins on Saturday activated both outfielder Byron Buxton and utility man Marwin Gonzalez from the injured list. To make room on the roster, outfielders Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade were sent to Triple-A Rochester.

Buxton was sidelined with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch and missed 13 games. On the season, he’s batting .266/.324/.527 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 10 steals. He’s also having one of the best defensive seasons in the majors.

Gonzalez missed nine games due to a hamstring strain. He got off to a slow start in his first year with the Twins, but is now hitting .255/.323/.420 and has played every position but pitcher, catcher and center field.

Cave played in 10 games after being called up for Buxton and went 4-for-33. Wade made his major-league debut Friday and went 0-for-1 with a hit by pitch.

The Twins play the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 3 p.m. Gonzalez is playing left field and batting fifth while Buxton is in center and hitting ninth in the lineup. The game can be seen on FOX Sports North.