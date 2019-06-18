Byron Buxton‘s wrist injury appears to be a bit more troublesome than originally thought.

The Minnesota Twins placed Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a wrist contusion Tuesday retroactive to June 15.

Buxton was a hit by a pitch Friday in a game against the Kansas City Royals, and was originally dubbed “day-to-day” by manager Rocco Baldelli.

The speedy outfielder has shined at the plate this season, hitting .266 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and three triples in 65 games.

The Twins recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester to replace Buxton.

Cave, who spent 18 games with the Twins earlier this season, is hitting .326 with 12 doubles and five home runs in 33 games for the Red Wings.