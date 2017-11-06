The best of Byron Buxton in 2017

If we’re sticking to Rawlings’ motto when it comes to their prestigious Gold Glove awards — “The finest in the field” — Byron Buxton seems like an obvious fit.

For the entirety of last season, no one was finer.

Whether he was diving along the grass, running full-tilt towards the infield or slamming into the center-field wall at an unhealthy clip, Buxton had a spectacular catch for every occasion.

This is all of, of course, quantifiable. He led the team with 5.1 WAR, and tied for second in all of baseball with a 2.8 defensive WAR.

But wins above replacement and descriptions don’t really do his crazy catches justice.

So here they are.

Enjoy.

This is both very cool and deeply terrifying. Byron, YES! Also: Byron, NO!

There are people out there who will tell you the dive was unnecessary. Those people are lame.

By Buxton’s standards, this one is pretty standard.

Fun fact: Buxton is officially the fastest man in baseball.

Unsatisfied with his first catch, Buxton tries again. And does exactly the same thing.

Somebody get this kid a tighter hat.

Even routine popups are cool when Buxton is involved.

Buxton was hitting .174 at this point in the season. It didn’t matter.

“Back off, Dozier.”

“He’s out by 10 feet.”

Ervin Santana owes this man no fewer than 200 steak dinners.

Just stop hitting it to center field. Or … like, within 50 feet of center field.

Would double-sided tape solve this problem?

Ballgame. Also: his hat is gone.

He’s doing magic tricks now.

I repeat: The Fastest Man in Baseball.

Do the Twins even need other outfielders?

… or a shortstop?

He just knows where the ball is. Always.

“Excuse me, pardon me. I’ve got it.”

I firmly believe that he could cover the entire length of the outfield if he felt like it.

Show of hands: Who thinks Bartolo Colon could do that if he really, really put his mind to it?

Do not test Byron Buxton with that weak stuff.

Hey. His hat stayed on.

Back off, Kepler.

Look at the way Davis watches this thing fly. Nice try, buddy.

Man, what can he do for an encore? Yeah, we’re ready for the 2018 season!