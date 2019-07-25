Byron Buxton is back.

The Minnesota Twins activated the speedy outfielder on Thursday two weeks after he landed on the injured list with concussion symptoms.

Buxton will bat ninth Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

He also had several wisdom teeth removed during his latest stint on the IL. Buxton, 25, has appeared in 75 of the Twins’ 101 games so far this season, landing on the 10-day IL with a wrist contusion last month.

However, Buxton is thriving at the plate after struggling through the 2018 season. He’s hitting .249/.308/.490 with 24 doubles and nine home runs.

The Twins also reshuffled their bullpen once again, sending 23-year-old left-hander Devin Smeltzer back to Triple-A Rochester following a lengthy appearance Wednesday in a loss to the New York Yankees and recalling 25-year-old righty Sean Poppen.

Smeltzer entered during the fifth inning after starter Jake Odorizzi struggled, pitching four straight scoreless innings before allowing a solo home run to Edwin Encarnacion in the ninth. He allowed just five hits and one earned run while striking out four.

Poppen made his Twins debut June 19, allowing five hits, four walks and three earned runs with two strikeouts in four innings against the Boston Red Sox. He has a 3.77 ERA in 11 games for Rochester this season.

Outfielder Jake Cave is also headed back to Triple-A. Cave, 26, has appeared in 35 games for the Twins this season, hitting .193/.320/.301 with two home runs.