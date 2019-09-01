Twins activate Buxton from injured list

After making a series of roster moves earlier in the day, the Minnesota Twins had one more addition to make.

The team activated outfielder Byron Buxton from the injured list Sunday. Buxton had been placed on the IL on Aug. 3 with a shoulder injury and made just one rehab appearance, going 1-for-2 with a double on Aug. 25 with Cedar Rapids.

In 82 games for the Twins this season, Buxton has a slash line of .262/.314/.513 with 30 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 19 steals (with just one caught stealing).