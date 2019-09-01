Top pitching prospect Graterol among Twins’ recalls; Gibson goes on IL

With rosters eligible to expand to 40 players Sunday, the Minnesota Twins brought up several players to help their playoff push in September.

Top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, who just turned 21 years old, tops the list. In 61 innings this season between the GCL, Double-A and Triple-A, Graterol has a 1.92 ERA and 61 strikeouts. Recently returning from injury, Graterol was moved to the bullpen and was clocked at 103 mph. Sean Poppen was put on the 60-day injured list to make room for Graterol on the 40-man roster.

Joining Graterol from Triple-A Rochester are pitchers Zack Littell, Devin Smeltzer and Kohl Stewart and outfielder Ian Miller. In addition, utility man Willians Astudillo and outfielder LaMonte Wade were recalled from rehab assignments and activated from the injured list.

Minnesota also placed starting pitcher Kyle Gibson on the injured list due to Ulcerative Colitis and recalled left-hander Lewis Thorpe.

Miller, 27, had been acquired by the Twins in a trade with Seattle on Aug. 10. He leads all Triple-A players in steals, with 35, and was hitting .264 with 30 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs combined with Tacoma and Rochester.

Littell, who will be in his fifth stint with the Twins this season, has 3.60 ERA in 25 innings with the Twins with 22 strikeouts..

Smeltzer will also be making fifth appearance with the Twins this season. He has a 4.00 ERA seven games (4 starts) for Minnesota. In 20 games (19 starts) between Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Pensacola this season, Smeltzer had a 2.76 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings.

Stewart, who will be in his seventh stint with the Twins this season has a 5.64 ERA in 22 1/3 innings with Minnesota..

Astudillo, who missed 56 games with a left oblique strain, appeared in a combined 23 games on his rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester, hitting .411 with seven home runs, 23 RBI and a 1.094 OPS. Astudillo has appeared in 39 games for the Twins this season, batting .263 with three home runs.

Wade, who missed the Twins’ last 47 games with a right thumb dislocation, appeared in a combined 10 games on his rehab assignment with Single-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Pensacola. Wade appeared in two games for the Twins this season, going 0-for-2 with one walk and one run scored.

Gibson last pitched Friday against Detroit, allowing four runs in five innings. In 28 games (27 starts) for the Twins this season, Gibson has a 13-6 record with a 4.58 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings.

Thorpe has appeared in six games (1 start) for the Twins this season, posting a 4.40 ERA, fanning 14 in 14 1/3 innings.

Minnesota concludes its series with the Tigers on Sunday and Monday. Both games are at 12 p.m. can be seen on FOX Sports North.