The final swing of the Minnesota Twins’ first half of the 2018 season could be a preview of what’s to come at Target Field.

With the score knotted 7-7 in the bottom of the 10th and the bases juiced, second baseman Brian Dozier dug into the batter’s box. Then he swatted a belt-high breaking ball into the left field seats, giving the bat a spirited flip before trotting around the bases for a walk-off grand slam.

Brace yourselves — second-half Dozier is upon us.

Doz has made it a habit the past two seasons to light up the baseball world after the All-Star break, posting jaw-dropping power numbers in the second half. He’s combined for 49 homers the past two seasons after the All-Star break. In fact, Dozier’s 19.54 at-bats per home run after the break is the best rate by any MLB second baseman — of all-time.

Brian Dozier, post-All-Star break, 2016-17

YEAR G AB H HR RBI BA OBP SLG 2017 71 286 87 21 52 .304 .394 .591 2016 72 302 88 28 56 .291 .344 .646

Although it’s not a guarantee Dozier continues his trend of second-half surges, he’s right on pace. Dozier’s batting average (.230) and on-base percentage (.314) is slightly below where he’s been at this point the past two seasons, but he’s registered better power numbers.

YEAR G AB H HR RBI BA OBP SLG 2018 93 366 84 16 48 .230 .314 .423 2017 81 331 80 13 41 .242 .328 .417 2016 83 313 77 14 43 .246 .335 .450

Dozier and the Twins face their first test of the second half Friday night when they visit Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

NOTABLE

— Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield is the first player in MLB to notch 30+ doubles and 15+ steals before the All-Star break since Ian Kinsler in 2008.

— Danny Duffy’s career 2.27 ERA against the Twins is the third-lowest all-time (minimum 15 starts), behind Tim Hudson (2.20) and Felix Hernandez (2.26).

— Eduardo Escobar and Eddie Rosario have combined for 96 extra-base hits in 2018, the most for a Twins duo before the All-Star break in franchise history. Bob Allison and Tony Oliva rank second with 88 pre-break extra-base hits in 1964.

— At this time last season, Kyle Gibson had a 5.07 ERA. This year, that number sits at 3.42. It’s the third-largest improvement among American League pitchers.

— Kansas City’s record (27-68), batting average (.239) and on-base percentage (.299) are the worst marks in franchise history before the break.

