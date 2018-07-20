Twins’ Dozier primed for second-half power surge
The final swing of the Minnesota Twins’ first half of the 2018 season could be a preview of what’s to come at Target Field.
With the score knotted 7-7 in the bottom of the 10th and the bases juiced, second baseman Brian Dozier dug into the batter’s box. Then he swatted a belt-high breaking ball into the left field seats, giving the bat a spirited flip before trotting around the bases for a walk-off grand slam.
.@Twins WIN! BRIAN DOZIER ENDS IT WITH A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/92QkfbNUMw
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) July 15, 2018
Brace yourselves — second-half Dozier is upon us.
Doz has made it a habit the past two seasons to light up the baseball world after the All-Star break, posting jaw-dropping power numbers in the second half. He’s combined for 49 homers the past two seasons after the All-Star break. In fact, Dozier’s 19.54 at-bats per home run after the break is the best rate by any MLB second baseman — of all-time.
Brian Dozier, post-All-Star break, 2016-17
|YEAR
|G
|AB
|H
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|2017
|71
|286
|87
|21
|52
|.304
|.394
|.591
|2016
|72
|302
|88
|28
|56
|.291
|.344
|.646
Although it’s not a guarantee Dozier continues his trend of second-half surges, he’s right on pace. Dozier’s batting average (.230) and on-base percentage (.314) is slightly below where he’s been at this point the past two seasons, but he’s registered better power numbers.
|YEAR
|G
|AB
|H
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|2018
|93
|366
|84
|16
|48
|.230
|.314
|.423
|2017
|81
|331
|80
|13
|41
|.242
|.328
|.417
|2016
|83
|313
|77
|14
|43
|.246
|.335
|.450
Dozier and the Twins face their first test of the second half Friday night when they visit Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
NOTABLE
— Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield is the first player in MLB to notch 30+ doubles and 15+ steals before the All-Star break since Ian Kinsler in 2008.
— Danny Duffy’s career 2.27 ERA against the Twins is the third-lowest all-time (minimum 15 starts), behind Tim Hudson (2.20) and Felix Hernandez (2.26).
— Eduardo Escobar and Eddie Rosario have combined for 96 extra-base hits in 2018, the most for a Twins duo before the All-Star break in franchise history. Bob Allison and Tony Oliva rank second with 88 pre-break extra-base hits in 1964.
— At this time last season, Kyle Gibson had a 5.07 ERA. This year, that number sits at 3.42. It’s the third-largest improvement among American League pitchers.
— Kansas City’s record (27-68), batting average (.239) and on-base percentage (.299) are the worst marks in franchise history before the break.
Statistics courtesy STATS