Could it be so simple for the Minnesota Twins as they go as Brian Dozier goes?

Well, probably not, but it’s also probably not a big coincidence that when Dozier was slumping the Twins were as well. And lately, Dozier is seemingly back to his old self and Minnesota is winning.

Dozier got off to a good start, with a hit in 17 consecutive games. But then he slumped, batting just .075 over his next 10 — with the Twins going 2-8 in those games. He hasn’t put together another long hit streak, but Dozier has been much better at the plate recently.

Over his last 12 games, the veteran second baseman is hitting .280 (14-for-50, including three multi-hit games) with an .847 OPS, three home runs, six RBI and seven runs. Oh, and the Twins are 8-4 over that span.

As we intimated earlier, Dozier certainly isn’t a one-man gang.

In those same 12 games, Eddie Rosario has been on fire, with team highs of 19 hits, four doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs to go with a slash line of .388/.412/.714.

In addition, Robbie Grossman has a .364/.440/.500 slash line while playing in nine of those games, Eduardo Escobar has smashed three home runs and Logan Morrison has turned around his early season troubles, posting a .256/.356/.487 slash line.

Other notes:

— Since 2016, Minnesota is 6-2 against Milwaukee, posting a 2.91 ERA and, offensively, a slash line of .314/.402/.544 with 14 home runs. The Brewers are batted just .254/.305/.388 in those contests.

— Joe Mauer has a career batting average of .335 vs. the Brewers. Only Troy Tulowitzki (.406) has a higher mark among active players against Milwaukee.

— In his last four starts, Kyle Gibson has a 2.66 ERA and .165 opponent batting average. He has struck out 30 in 23 2/3 innings in that span.

— Rosario has nine multi-hit games in May, tied for the most in the American League and one behind Atlanta’s Nick Markakis for the most in the majors. Rosario is batting .393 in the month.

Statistics via STATS and baseball-reference.com