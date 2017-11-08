We’ve watched him leap over fences, fearlessly slam into walls and cover more ground in the outfield than Target Field’s sprinkler system.

After a full season of acrobatic catches and jaw-dropping courage at the warning track, outfielder Byron Buxton has received the recognition he deserves.

Byron Buxton The best of Byron Buxton in 2017

Buxton was awarded an American League Gold Glove on Tuesday evening for his outstanding play in center field in 2017. His ability to rob extra-base hits and runs from opposing teams quickly earned him the reputation of the best center fielder in baseball.

And now he has the hardware to prove it.

Buxton was joined by teammate Brian Dozier, who was also awarded a Gold Glove for his efforts at second base. It’s Dozier’s first Gold Glove in his six-year career, and he’s the Twins’ first middle infielder to claim the honor since Chuck Knoblauch in 1997.

Buxton finished 2017 — his second full year in the big leagues — with a defensive WAR of 2.8, which ranked second in Major League Baseball and is the best mark for a Twins outfielder since Kirby Puckett’s 3.2 clip in 1984.

Buxton beat out Kansas City’s Lorenzo Cain and Kevin Pillar of the Toronto Blue Jays. Dozier was awarded the Gold Glove ahead of finalists Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers and Boston’s Dustin Pedroia.

The last Twins player to take home a Gold Glove was Joe Mauer in 2010.