A day after their bullpen blew up in a 14-12 extra-inning loss, the Minnesota Twins have shuffled some relievers in and out.

Gone are Blake Parker, who was designated for assignment, and Kohl Stewart, optioned to Triple-A.

Joining the Twins are Devin Smeltzer and Carlos Torres, both from Rochester with Torres having to be added to the 40-man roster.

Signed as a free agent in the offseason ostensibly to be Minnesota’s closer, Parker had a 4.21 ERA and 1.376 WHIP with 10 saves. He got off to a good start, with an 0.96 ERA and six saves in April, but struggled in June and July, posting a 6.50 ERA. In Tuesday’s 10-inning loss to the Yankees, Parker allowed four runs in just one-third of an inning.

Stewart has appeared in six games for the Twins this season with 4.66 ERA and 1.293 WHIP in 19 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs in one inning Tuesday.

Smeltzer has made two starts and one relief appearance for Minnesota, allowing six tuns in 16 2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts.

This will be Torres’ eighth major-league team. He owns a career 4.09 ERA and 1.350 WHIP in 10 seasons. The right-hander pitched in four games for Detroit this year, allowing five runs in six innings. He pitched in eight games for Rochester, allowing eight runs in 17 1/3 innings with 16 whiffs.