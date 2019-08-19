Twins announce 2020 spring training schedule

In the mood to book a vacation today? Yes?

Good news: The Minnesota Twins released their 2020 spring training schedule Monday afternoon.

Pitchers and catchers will report to camp Feb. 12, while the first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 17.

The Twins open play Feb. 21 in a scrimmage against the University of Minnesota before the 31-game Grapefruit League schedule begins. Minnesota will host 15 contests at the CenturyLink Sports Complex, with its first game Feb. 23 against Toronto.

For the Twins’ full 2020 spring training schedule, click here.