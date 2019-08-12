Twins announce 2020 regular-season schedule

The Minnesota Twins announced their 2020 regular-season schedule Monday afternoon, marking the 60th season in team history.

The season will begin with the earliest Opening Day in team history — March 26 at Oakland.

Minnesota’s first seven games are on the road before it returns home for the opener April 2 at Target Field. The home opener launches a six-game homestand against the A’s (April 2-5) and division rival Cleveland (April 6-8).

The 2020 schedule also features 20 interleague games. San Francisco will make its first trip ever to Target Field (May 4-6), while fellow National League teams Milwaukee (June 16-17), Colorado (June 26-28) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (July 28-29) also make their way to Minneapolis.

Other notable series include weekend matchups against Boston (April 24-26), the Los Angeles Angels (June 4-7), New York Yankees (June 18-21) and Houston Astros (July 31-Aug. 2).

Minnesota will play its AL Central rivals 19 times apiece — three series on the road and three series at home.

For a complete look at the 2020 schedule, click here.