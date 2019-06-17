With just a few days to go in the first round, the Minnesota Twins should be well-represented in the second round of All-Star Game voting.

Jorge Polanco led the American League shortstop vote with 818,082 votes Monday morning. The 25-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season.

Polanco is batting .332/.395/.557 with a .952 OPS and leads all qualified shortstops in those five metrics.

He’s the only Minnesota player to lead the vote at his position, but several other Twins stars should be in the mix during the second round of voting, which begins June 26, while the starters will be revealed June 27.

The top three vote-getters at each position, as well as the top nine outfielders, will advance to the “Starters Election.”

C.J. Cron ranks second amongst AL first basemen with 586,303 votes, while slugger Nelson Cruz is third amongst designated hitters with 506,211 votes.

Jason Castro (444,533 votes) ranks fourth in the AL catcher voting, second baseman Jonathan Schoop ranks fourth (362,504 votes) and third baseman Marwin Gonzalez ranks fifth (290,264 votes).

Eddie Rosario ranks sixth amongst AL outfielders with 687,515 votes, but Max Kepler and Byron Buxton are currently on the outside looking in.

Kepler ranks 10th with 435,789 votes, while Buxton ranks 11th with 418,287 votes.

