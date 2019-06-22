Four Twins players named finalists at position for All-Star game

After three weeks of the primary phase of All-Star voting, the Minnesota Twins have advanced four players to the starters election: first baseman C.J. Cron, shortstop Jorge Polanco, outfielder Eddie Rosario and designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Debuting this season, the starters election is the final round of All-Star voting that will determine the starter at every position. The top three vote-getters at each infield position (nine for outfielders) during the primary round advanced to the starters election, which begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and will conclude after 28 hours at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Polanco is in the middle of a breakout season at shortstop. He leads the American League in batting average (.325), ranks second in hits (93) and is tied for third with 21 doubles. New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres and Houston’s Carlos Correa are the other two players that will compete with Polanco for the starting spot.

At first base, Cron is joined by Yankees slugger Luke Voit and Cleveland’s Carlos Santana. Boston’s J.D. Martinez and Texas Rangers’ Hunter Pence are the competition at designated hitter for Cruz.

Rosario was one of nine outfielders to be named to the starters election and will battle for one of three starting positions. The other eight: Mookie Betts (Boston), George Springer (Houston) Mike Trout (L.A. Angels), Aaron Judge (Yankees), Michael Brantley (Houston), Austin Meadows (Tampa Bay), Josh Reddick (Houston) and Joey Gallo (Texas).

The All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.