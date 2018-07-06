Prospects Kirilloff, Thorpe to represent Twins at 2018 MLB Futures game

The Minnesota Twins will be well-represented at the 2018 MLB Futures game, as prospects Alex Kirilloff and Lewis Thorpe were named to the minor-league showcase Friday afternoon.

Thorpe, a native of Australia, will play for the World team. Kirilloff will suit up for Team USA, which will be managed by former Twins outfielder and five-time All-Star Torii Hunter.

Kirilloff was named a Midwest League All-Star earlier this summer after lighting up Low-A pitching for the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The outfielder slashed .333/.391/.607 in 65 games for Cedar Rapids before his promotion to High-A Fort Myers on June 21. Since joining the Miracle, Kirilloff is hitting 19-for-58 (.328 average) with four extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

Signed by Minnesota as an international free agent in 2012, Thorpe has pitched in the Twins’ organization since 2013. He’s compiled a 15-11 record and 3.25 ERA in 276 2/3 career innings. The 22-year-old has started 15 games for Double-A Chattanooga this season and owns a 4-4 record, 4.04 ERA and 11.1 K/9.

Last season, infielder Nick Gordon was named to the MLB Futures game. After beginning the 2018 season at Double-A, Gordon was promoted to Triple-A Rochester in late May and has registered a .233/.254/.331 slash line in 42 games.