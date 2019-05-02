Twins put Mejia on injured list, recall Morin

Ahead of Minnesota’s series finale vs. Houston on Thursday, the Twins made a switch in their bullpen.

Left-hander Adalberto Mejia was placed on the injured list, retroactive to May 1, with a strained calf. In 11 innings with the Twins this season Mejia had allowed 11 runs, walking nine and striking out 11.

To take his place on the roster, right-handed reliever Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. In 12 innings with the Red Wings, Morin allowed three runs with three walks and 12 strikeouts. Morin has appeared in 186 major-league games with the Angels, Royals and Mariners, with a 4.66 ERA, 1.282 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 over 174 innings. He pitched in four innings for Seattle in 2018.

The Twins host the Astros at 12 p.m. on FOX Sports North, with Twins Live at 11:30 a.m., then head to New York for a three-game series with the Yankees.