The Minnesota Twins reinstated left-handed reliever Adalberto Mejia from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and outrighted infielder Ronald Torreyes to Triple-A Rochester, removing him from the 40-man roster.

Left-handed pitcher Lewis Thorpe was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, freeing up a spot on the 25-man roster for Mejia.

Mejia, 26, hasn’t pitched for the Twins since April 11 and has missed 56 games with a calf strain. He has allowed 11 hits, 11 earned runs and nine walks in 11 1/3 innings this season.

Signed by the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent in 2011, Mejia debuted for the Twins in 2016, starting 21 games in 2017 and four games in 2018.