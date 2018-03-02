Mejia allows two runs, Twins tie Cardinals 3-3

TWINS 3, CARDINALS 3, 9 INNINGS

Adam Wainwright gave up two hits and three walks but no runs in two innings in his first appearance for St. Louis. Marcell Ozuna homered for the Cardinals.

Adalberto Mejia, a front-runner for the back of Minnesota’s starting rotation, surrendered two runs on four hits in three innings.

Minnesota’s Ehire Adrianza knocked a two-run blast out of the park to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, but St. Louis tied it in the eighth when Tyler Kinley allowed an RBI double to Jose Martinez.

The Twins are now 3-3 in spring training.