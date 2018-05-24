Twins activate 3B Sano from DL, option Cave to Triple-A

The Minnesota Twins activated third baseman Miguel Sano from the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Thursday morning.

To make room on the 25-man roster, Minnesota optioned outfielder Jake Cave to Triple-A Rochester.

Sano, who has missed the Twins’ last 24 games with a left hamstring strain, mashed three homers and hit for a .375 average in five games with Rochester. He also compiled three RBI and three walks.

In 20 games with the Twins this season, Sano has five homers and a .213/.289/.450 slash line.

Cave appeared in three games with Minnesota and notched his first career MLB hit — a home run — on May 19.